Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s (BORUF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $$5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

