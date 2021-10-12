BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.
Shares of BWA opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
