BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

Shares of BWA opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

