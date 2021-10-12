Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 654,193 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £3.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

