Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.02 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, September 27th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

TSE:BLX traded up C$1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.45. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.6627451 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.51%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

