Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.81. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 370%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

