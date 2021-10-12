boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

boohoo group stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

