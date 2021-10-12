Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Purchases £6,000 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Simon Stilwell bought 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

On Friday, September 24th, Simon Stilwell bought 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 11.32 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Bonhill Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

BONH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

