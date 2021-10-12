Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.80.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.