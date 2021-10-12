Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

