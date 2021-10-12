Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

BCC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 7,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

