BNP Paribas Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 77,757 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

