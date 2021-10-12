BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 34,650 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $24,654,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESGC opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

