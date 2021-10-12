BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 94,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

