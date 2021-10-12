BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $71,000 Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $559.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

