BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $62,000 Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

