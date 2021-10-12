BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $640.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

