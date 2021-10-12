BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MBIA were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in MBIA in the first quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.