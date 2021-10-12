Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.