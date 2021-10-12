Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $175.15 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.70.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

