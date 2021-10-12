Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,377 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

