Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $407.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.39. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $405.04 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

