Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,556 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $44.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

