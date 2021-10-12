Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

BRG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.84. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

