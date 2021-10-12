Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Head to Head Contrast

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. BrightSphere Investment Group pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSphere Investment Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Owl Capital and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential downside of 3.84%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than BrightSphere Investment Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and BrightSphere Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group $718.50 million 2.91 $286.70 million $1.75 15.03

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 127.04% 29.50% 9.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha. The Quant & Solutions segment leverages data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products. The Alternatives segment comprises liquid and differentiated liquid investment strategies that include private equity, real estate and real assets; including forestry, as well as a growing suite of liquid alternative capabilities in areas such as long/short, market neutral and absolute return. The Liquid Alpha segment comprises of specialized investment strategies with a focus on alpha-generation across market cycles in United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

