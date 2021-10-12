Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and traded as low as $20.07. Blue Bird shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 24,531 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $549.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.