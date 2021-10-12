Blockzero Labs Achieves Market Cap of $5.20 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $166,046.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00216051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.