Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth $66,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

