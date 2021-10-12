Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE NVTA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

