Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.