Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $111,000 Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,807 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 132,368 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,968.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

