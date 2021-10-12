Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 121.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 468,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

