Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after buying an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 418,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,610 shares during the period.

FHB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

FHB stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

