Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $749.08 million, a PE ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

