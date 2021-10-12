BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on October 29th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 94,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,593. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
