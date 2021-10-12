BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on October 29th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BST stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. 94,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,593. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,081,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

