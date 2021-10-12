Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

