Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BCX opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
