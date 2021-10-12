Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 29th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

