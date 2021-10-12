BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

