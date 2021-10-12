Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MYC opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

