BlackRock Inc. Sells 505,806 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $163,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

