BlackRock Inc. Sells 16,063 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.41% of Mercury General worth $158,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury General by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,254,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 385,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

