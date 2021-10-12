BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.18% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $161,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.