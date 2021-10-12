BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $834.20. 3,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,943. The company has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $896.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $864.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

