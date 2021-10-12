BlackRock Inc. Has $154.82 Million Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $154,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 50.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 143,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.25 million, a PE ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

