BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Health Sciences Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 138.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $50.94.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
