BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

