BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 29th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 66.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

