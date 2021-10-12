BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

