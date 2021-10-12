BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.49

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.494 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 114.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 97,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $19,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

