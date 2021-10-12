Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $302,707.03 and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

