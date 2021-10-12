Bismuth Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 39.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,090.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008504 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,551,496 coins and its circulating supply is 22,406,241 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.